July 19, 2021 / 11:56 AM

Martin Compston, Tuppence Middleton join ITV thriller 'Our House'

By

July 19 (UPI) -- Martin Compston, Tuppence Middleton and Rupert Penry-Jones have joined the cast of ITV's upcoming television adaptation of novel Our House.

Middleton (Downton Abbey) will portray Fi Lawson who returns home one day to find strangers moving into her house. She also discovers that estranged husband Bram Lawson, portrayed by Compston (Line of Duty), is missing.

Penry-Jones (The Drowning) is set to portray the enigmatic Toby. Other co-stars include Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You) and Bluket Komur (Honour).

Our House is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Louise Candlish.

Simon Ashdown (Funland) is penning the screenplay with Red Planet Pictures producing. Sheree Folkson (Bridgerton) is serving as lead director.

ITV Studios is distributing the drama internationally. Our House has no set release date.

"What struck me about Our House is its immense relatability; it's a story where you catch a glimpse of yourself in the characters and you get the chilling realization that what happens to Fi could happen to anyone. What a fantastic opportunity to work alongside ITV and the team at Red Planet Pictures to adapt this artfully plotted novel," Middleton said in a statement.

