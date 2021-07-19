Trending
July 19, 2021 / 11:03 AM

Henry Golding says being a dad is a 'crash course in reality' on 'GMA'

By
Henry Golding talked about becoming a father while appearing on Good Morning America. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Henry Golding talked about becoming a father while appearing on "Good Morning America." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

July 19 (UPI) -- Henry Golding discussed becoming a father on Good Morning America Monday following the birth of his first child, Lila, with wife Liv Lo.

"What haven't I learned. It's such a crash course in reality isn't it? We sort of go through our entire lives kind of focusing on us and me and the wife and stuff, but suddenly you just have this beautiful little being to sort of ensure that they survive," the actor said.

Advertisement

"It really sets your priorities. You start thinking selflessly," he continued.

Golding and Lo announced the birth of their child in April. The couple got married in August 2016.

The 34-year-old also stars in the final trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. Golding stars as the titular ninja in the film, which is coming to theaters on Friday.

Advertisement

Golding finds a new home after saving Andrew Koji, the heir to an ancient Japanese clan in the clip. The final trailer also states Koji is portraying Storm Shadow, who is Snake Eyes' greatest rival.

Henry Golding undergoes ninja training in new 'Snake Eyes' trailer 'Snake Eyes' trailer introduces Henry Golding as ninja warrior What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

