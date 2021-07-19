'Heels': Brothers feud in and out of the ring in new trailer

July 19 (UPI) -- Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig are two brothers competing inside and outside the wrestling ring in the latest trailer for upcoming Starz drama, Heels.

Amell's Jack Spade and Ludwig's Ace Spade are trying to restart their father's family-owned wrestling promotion in Georgia and are presenting a storyline where they are feuding for a championship in the clip released on Monday.

Advertisement

Jack Spade writes the scripts for the wrestling shows and gets into an argument with his brother about going off script.

The trailer also explores the life of independent professional wrestlers and Ace Spade's relationship with his valet, Crystal Tyler, portrayed by Kelli Berglund.

Heels will premiere Aug. 15 on Starz at 9 p.m. EDT. The series is written, created and executive produced by Michael Waldron (Loki). Mike O'Malley (Shameless) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Peter Segal (Get Smart) is directing several episodes and is serving as executive producer.

Co-stars include Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison and Chris Bauer.



