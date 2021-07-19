Trending
July 19, 2021 / 12:12 PM

'Family Reunion': Tia Mowry's family is 'thriving' in Part 4 trailer

Tia Mowry plays Cocoa McKellan on the Netflix series Family Reunion. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
July 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Family Reunion Part 4.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy series Monday featuring Tia Mowry and Anthony Alabi as Cocoa and Moz McKellan, a couple raising their four kids in Columbus, Ga.

The preview shows Moz's mom, M'Dear (Loretta Devine), prepare for a milestone birthday, Cocoa and Moz's son Shaka (Isaiah Russell-Bailey) ask about kissing and Cocoa and Moz's daughter Jade (Talia Jackson) work on her online branding.

"Family matters bring the McKellans closer together as new relationships, unexpected obstacles and a milestone birthday lead to major life lessons," an official description reads.

Family Reunion is created by Meg DeLoatch and co-stars Cameron J. Wright and Jordyn Raya James as Cocoa and Moz's younger son and daughter, Mazzi and Ami.

"I remain immensely proud of this series that presents an authentic multigenerational African American family who laugh hard and love harder," DeLoatch said in a statement. "it's written by an all-Black writing staff, who've carefully woven their diverse experiences into a cultural quilt of comedy, current events, and an understanding of what it means to be Black in America today, as well as in the past."

Part 4 premieres Aug. 26 on Netflix.

'Sex Education' stars promote Moordale in Season 3 teaser Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett to perform together 'one last time' in August Gizelle Bryant says Monique Samuels' binder brought her closer to Jamal

