July 19, 2021 / 9:07 AM

Daytime Emmys: Zac Efron, Karrueche Tran among fiction and lifestyle winners

By
Zac Efron won Outstanding Daytime Program Host at the Daytime Emmys as they handed out awards in the Fiction and Lifestyle categories. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Zac Efron won Outstanding Daytime Program Host at the Daytime Emmys as they handed out awards in the Fiction and Lifestyle categories. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced more Daytime Emmy Award winners across the fiction and lifestyle categories.

Loni Love hosted the event on Sunday with Laila Ali, Francisco Hernández Cáceres, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs and Jodi Long serving as presenters. Raven-Symoné hosted an event on Saturday that honored winners across children's and animation categories.

Zac Efron won Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

"Wow! Never expected this and so grateful. A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is. And most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you," Efron said about the win on Twitter.



Karrueche Tran won Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program for Popstar! TV's The Bay.

Kristos Andrews also won Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program for The Bay along, with Mike Manning winning Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program.

Jodi Long took home Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program for Dash & Lily. The show also won Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program.

Long is the first Asian-American actress to win and Tran is the first APPI lead actress Emmy winner in either the Daytime or Primetime Emmys.

George to the Rescue won Outstanding Lifestyle Series, Tiny Creatures won Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program and Andy Serkis won Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program for The Letter for the King.

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time tied with the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards for Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Special.

Winners in the children's and animation categories included The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special winning Outstanding Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing Program, Hilda winning Outstanding Children's Animated Series and Mar Hamill winning Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program for Elena of Avalor.

A full list of winners can be found on the official Emmys website.

The Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air on CBS on Sept. 19.

