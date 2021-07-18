Advertisement
July 18, 2021 / 12:34 PM

Positive COVID-19 tests shut down 'Bridgerton' Season 2 filming

July 18 (UPI) -- Production on Season 2 of the British costume drama, Bridgerton, is on pause for a second time because someone on the set tested positive for the coronavirus.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter said Saturday the people are isolating, but have not been publicly identified.

The first person was a crew member, but it is unclear whether the second individual is an actor or crew member.

Producer Shonda Rhimes' adaptation of Julia Quinn's romance novels is filmed in the United Kingdom where cases involving the Delta variant of the coronavirus are surging.

Netflix and Rhimes' production company, Shondaland, are working on a strategy for production to resume safely.

Public Health England said there were 51,870 new positive cases of the coronavirus in the country Friday; that number rose to 54,674 Saturday.

Season 1 of the series -- starring Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor -- was nominated for 12 Emmy Awards last week.

Page is not returning for Season 2, but Dynevor is. The new episodes are expected to focus on Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) search for a wife.

Bridgerton has already been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.

