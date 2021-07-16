Trending
'Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace' coming to Lifetime in September

July 16 (UPI) -- Lifetime is giving a glimpse of the new film Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.

The network shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Escaping the Palace explores Harry and Markle's exit from the British royal family. The trailer teases Markle's mental health struggles and Harry and Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"The movie will detail Meghan's growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that 'The Firm' was not defending them against the press' attacks and Harry's fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother's untimely death," an official synopsis reads.

Lifetime previously released the films Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance starring Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal starring Charlie Field and Tiffany Smith.

Escaping the Palace premieres Sept. 6 on Labor Day at 8 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.

The new film is written by Scarlett Lacey and directed by Menhaj Huda, with Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss as executive producers. Production on the project started in May.

Harry and Markle moved to Los Angeles in March 2020 amid their exit from the royal family. In an interview with Winfrey in March of this year, Harry and Markle said racism partly drove them from the United Kingdom.

