July 16, 2021 / 9:55 AM

'Married at First Sight's Erik Lane, Virginia Coombs to divorce

By

July 16 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight couple Erik Lane and Virginia Coombs are divorcing.

Us Weekly reported Thursday that Lane and Coombs, who starred in Married at First Sight Season 12, have split two months after the season finale.

Lane and Coombs married in August 2020 and have been living apart since April, according to court documents filed in June.

Lane and Coombs confirmed their split in a statement to E! News.

"We've made best efforts to keep some parts of our relationship out of the public eye. This entire process has been difficult as is without the constant chatter of public opinion," the pair said.

"Contrary to popular belief, we've been together and trying to make our marriage work since Decision Day," they said. "While we have decided to get a divorce, we aren't closing the doors on a possible future together. We love each other and will continue to navigate our new reality post show."

Lane and Coombs' divorce is being documented and will be shown in future episodes.

Married at First Sight is a Lifetime reality series that pairs couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet.

Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus, who also starred in Married at First Sight Season 12, announced Monday that they plan to divorce.

