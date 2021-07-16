Carrie Ann Inaba to return to 'Dancing with the Stars'

July 16 (UPI) -- Carrie Ann Inaba will return as a judge on Dancing with the Stars.

The 53-year-old television personality confirmed Thursday on Instagram that she will appear in Season 30 of the ABC dance competition series.

"Bring on the ballroom," Inaba wrote. "#DWTS returns to ABC September 20 at 8/7c! I'll be there! Will you? Who's ready for our 30th season?"

Inaba announced her return earlier in the day on Instagram Stories.

"Get your glitter on, pull your disco balls out, warm up your back," she said in a video while walking her dog. "I can't wait. Let's bring on the dancing!"

Inaba will serve as a judge alongside Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. ABC announced a premiere date for DWTS Season 30 earlier Thursday.

On Instagram Stories, Inaba also said she "should have some news soon" about her future with The Talk. Inaba has been on a leave of absence from the show since April.

"I want to say congratulations to Jerry O'Connell," she said, referencing O'Connell replacing Sharon Osbourne on the show. "As soon as I know whaat's going on with The Talk I will let you know, I promise."

Inaba has served as a judge on DWTS since its premiere in 2005.