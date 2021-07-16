Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 16, 2021 / 12:34 PM

Carrie Ann Inaba to return to 'Dancing with the Stars'

By
Carrie Ann Inaba will return as a judge in Dancing with the Stars Season 30 and share news soon about her future with The Talk. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Carrie Ann Inaba will return as a judge in "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 and share news soon about her future with "The Talk." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Carrie Ann Inaba will return as a judge on Dancing with the Stars.

The 53-year-old television personality confirmed Thursday on Instagram that she will appear in Season 30 of the ABC dance competition series.

Advertisement

"Bring on the ballroom," Inaba wrote. "#DWTS returns to ABC September 20 at 8/7c! I'll be there! Will you? Who's ready for our 30th season?"

Inaba announced her return earlier in the day on Instagram Stories.

"Get your glitter on, pull your disco balls out, warm up your back," she said in a video while walking her dog. "I can't wait. Let's bring on the dancing!"

Inaba will serve as a judge alongside Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. ABC announced a premiere date for DWTS Season 30 earlier Thursday.

On Instagram Stories, Inaba also said she "should have some news soon" about her future with The Talk. Inaba has been on a leave of absence from the show since April.

"I want to say congratulations to Jerry O'Connell," she said, referencing O'Connell replacing Sharon Osbourne on the show. "As soon as I know whaat's going on with The Talk I will let you know, I promise."

Inaba has served as a judge on DWTS since its premiere in 2005.

Read More

Hoda Kotb says adopting baby No. 3 has been 'slow' process 'Bachelor in Paradise's Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon expecting first child Hulu: What's coming and going in August 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace' coming to Lifetime in September
TV // 5 hours ago
'Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace' coming to Lifetime in September
July 16 (UPI) -- "Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace," a new Lifetime movie exploring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family, will premiere Sept. 6 on Labor Day.
Hugh Jackman talks 'Music Man' training, sings on 'Late Show'
TV // 6 hours ago
Hugh Jackman talks 'Music Man' training, sings on 'Late Show'
July 16 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman discussed his training regime as he prepares for "The Music Man" on Broadway and performed songs from the musical on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
'Married at First Sight's Erik Lane, Virginia Coombs to divorce
TV // 6 hours ago
'Married at First Sight's Erik Lane, Virginia Coombs to divorce
July 16 (UPI) -- "Married at First Sight" Season 12 stars Erik Lane and Virgina Coombs confirmed their split two months after the finale.
Mark Hamill plays 'Know Your Role' with Jimmy Fallon on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 7 hours ago
Mark Hamill plays 'Know Your Role' with Jimmy Fallon on 'Tonight Show'
July 16 (UPI) -- Mark Hamill was quizzed on his own acting roles while playing "Know Your Role" with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show."
'Schitt's Creek' vets Sarah Levy, Tim Rozon reunite for 'Surreal' adventure
TV // 13 hours ago
'Schitt's Creek' vets Sarah Levy, Tim Rozon reunite for 'Surreal' adventure
NEW YORK, July 16 (UPI) -- Sarah Levy said she felt like she had a safety net when making the supernatural dramedy, "SurrealEstate," with her former "Schitt's Creek" castmate, Tim Rozon.
Starz explores the Flenory crime family in first 'BMF' teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Starz explores the Flenory crime family in first 'BMF' teaser
July 15 (UPI) -- The story of crime family The Flenorys comes to life in the first teaser trailer for upcoming Starz's drama, "BMF."
Paramount+ renews 'iCarly' revival for a second season
TV // 1 day ago
Paramount+ renews 'iCarly' revival for a second season
July 15 (UPI) -- The "iCarly" revival series starring a returning Miranda Cosgrove has been renewed for a second season on Paramount+.
Kyle Richards, Betsy Brandt star in 'Real Housewives' holiday movie
TV // 1 day ago
Kyle Richards, Betsy Brandt star in 'Real Housewives' holiday movie
July 15 (UPI) -- Peacock announced its first holiday movie Thursday. "The Real Housewives of the North Pole" stars Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt.
'Big Sky' Season 2 to premiere Sept. 30 on ABC
TV // 1 day ago
'Big Sky' Season 2 to premiere Sept. 30 on ABC
July 15 (UPI) -- "Big Sky," a crime drama created by David E. Kelley and starring Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury, will return for a second season in September.
'Modern Love': Kit Harington falls for Lucy Boynton in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Modern Love': Kit Harington falls for Lucy Boynton in Season 2 trailer
July 15 (UPI) -- "Modern Love" will return for a second season featuring Kit Harington, Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver and Anna Paquin on Amazon Prime Video in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chip, Joanna Gaines address 'low point' preceding 'Fixer Upper' exit
Chip, Joanna Gaines address 'low point' preceding 'Fixer Upper' exit
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
Hoda Kotb says adopting baby No. 3 has been 'slow' process
Hoda Kotb says adopting baby No. 3 has been 'slow' process
Joshua Jackson: Delusions, narcissism drove real-life 'Dr. Death'
Joshua Jackson: Delusions, narcissism drove real-life 'Dr. Death'
'Schitt's Creek' vets Sarah Levy, Tim Rozon reunite for 'Surreal' adventure
'Schitt's Creek' vets Sarah Levy, Tim Rozon reunite for 'Surreal' adventure

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/