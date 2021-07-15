Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 15, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Joshua Jackson: Delusions, narcissism drove real-life 'Dr. Death'

By
Joshua Jackson calls Christopher Duntsch a narcissist. Photo courtesy of Peacock
Joshua Jackson calls Christopher Duntsch a narcissist. Photo courtesy of Peacock

LOS ANGELES, July 15 (UPI) -- The real-life story of convicted neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch, first adapted into the Dr. Death podcast, launches Thursday as a TV series on Peacock. Jackson, who plays Duntsch, said the doctor's comforting bedside manner sold his patients on surgeries that left them permanently injured.

"I think Duntsch is very much a narcissist," Jackson told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "He is playing the character of the good doctor, and the good doctor has good bedside manner."

Advertisement

Based on real-life events, the series begins in 2012, when Dallas Medical Center spinal surgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) performs a corrective procedure on one of Duntsch's former patients. Duntsch had been a spinal surgeon at Baylor Plano hospital in Dallas since 2010.

Patients would emerge from Duntsch's operating room permanently maimed or paralyzed. Baylor Plano vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater) teamed up with Henderson to pursue malpractice charges against Duntsch.

"[Kirby's] opinion is that this guy never should have operated on anything other than mice," said Slater, who spoke with Kirby. "For him to have come into the operating theater was a horrible mistake."

Advertisement

Assistant District Attorney Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb) takes on the case in Episode 4 of the series. Robb said she spoke with the real Shughart prior to filming and learned she maintained a cordial demeanor while prosecuting her cases.

"My favorite thing she told me was, 'I can still be nice to you and put you in jail for life,'" Robb said. "The kindness that she leads with and the sort of empathy are not what you'd expect from a prosecutor."

Another whistleblower was Josh Baker (Hubert Point-Du Jour), an operating room nurse who witnessed Duntsch's surgeries. Point-Du Jour said he did not get to speak to the real Baker, but believes Kirby and Henderson gave Baker the confidence to come forward.

"He's sort of passing the baton on to people in a more powerful position, who can have a greater effect on stopping Dr. Duntsch finally," Point-Du Jour said.

Duntsch is serving life in prison for aggravated assault on a total of 32 patients. Duntsch was not available to Jackson, but Jackson said he would not be interested in meeting Duntsch anyway.

"He's delusional, and his delusion is pretty clear," Jackson said. "I'm not sure that I would have found truth by having access to a liar."

Advertisement

Instead, Jackson relied on the Wonderly podcast, Dr. Death, on which the TV series is based. Series creator Patrick McManus provided Jackson with additional research material.

"There is no simple why for this guy," Jackson said. "It took nature and nurture and interaction with systems and some fluke happenstance."

The series also portrays Duntsch's addictions to drugs like cocaine and LSD. Jackson said he agreed those were contributing factors to Duntsch's negligence, but he did not lay the blame solely on substance abuse.

"I don't want to give Duntsch that out," Jackson said. "It supported him in living inside of his narcissistic fantasy, but I don't think that cocaine is the thing that was wrong with Christopher Duntsch."

In subsequent episodes, Robb said, she studies the cases in question to develop an understanding of her dialogue in the courtroom scenes. Robb said she prepared for scenes similar to the way Shughart prepared for a trial.

"Knowing what I was saying and understanding the biology of all of the cases was important to helping me memorize," Robb said. "I basically just did what you would do in a normal case to understand what I was saying."

Advertisement

The Dr. Death cast members all said they hoped the show makes viewers aware of potentially deadly flaws in the healthcare system. Slater said the series will show how Duntsch manipulated protections his hospitals provided him to continue operating until Kirby and Henderson stepped in.

"We put doctors on such a high pedestal," Slater said. "They're fallible and they make mistakes. They're not gods, so you have to do your research."

Joshua Jackson, Christian Slater attend 'Dr. Death' series premiere

From left to right, cast members Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer, Christian Slater, AnnaSophia Robb, Hubert Point-Du Jour and Patrick Macmanus gather for a photo-op during the premiere of "Dr. Death" at NeueHouse in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Carla Gugino: 'Gunpowder Milkshake' creates family of armed librarians Jemaine Clement: 'Wellington Paranormal' supposed to be scarier Noah Wyle: 'Leverage: Redemption' character fits well with original cast

Latest Headlines

'Sex and the City' reboot casts Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman
TV // 36 minutes ago
'Sex and the City' reboot casts Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman
July 15 (UPI) -- Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman will play new characters in "And Just Like That," the "Sex and the City" reboot at HBO Max.
'Bling Empire': Chèrie Chan, Jessey Lee exit reality series after one season
TV // 58 minutes ago
'Bling Empire': Chèrie Chan, Jessey Lee exit reality series after one season
July 15 (UPI) -- Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee of Netflix reality series "Bling Empire" will not be returning for the show's second season.
BTS perform 'Butter' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 1 hour ago
BTS perform 'Butter' on 'Tonight Show'
July 15 (UPI) -- BTS gave a special performance of their English-language track "Butter" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Jaren Lewison: 'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 picks up 'right where we ended'
TV // 7 hours ago
Jaren Lewison: 'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 picks up 'right where we ended'
LOS ANGELES, July 15 (UPI) -- Jaren Lewison discusses Season 2 of the Netflix comedy "Never Have I Ever," picking up right where Season 1 left off.
Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, more open homes to new MTV 'Cribs'
TV // 17 hours ago
Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, more open homes to new MTV 'Cribs'
July 14 (UPI) -- MTV announced a new season of their reality series "Cribs" featuring stars like Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Big Sean and more allowing cameras into their homes.
'The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies' trailer introduces cast, new challenges
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies' trailer introduces cast, new challenges
July 14 (UPI) -- "The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies," a new season of the MTV reality competition series, will premiere in August.
Nicolas Cage will no longer star in Amazon's 'Tiger King' series
TV // 21 hours ago
Nicolas Cage will no longer star in Amazon's 'Tiger King' series
July 14 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage said the moment has passed for him to play Joe Exotic in Amazon's "Tiger King" series.
'Outer Banks': John B, Sarah are fugitives in Season 2 trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'Outer Banks': John B, Sarah are fugitives in Season 2 trailer
July 14 (UPI) -- "Outer Banks," a teen drama starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey, will return for a second season July 30 on Netflix.
Jennifer Carpenter to return as Deb on Showtime's 'Dexter' revival
TV // 22 hours ago
Jennifer Carpenter to return as Deb on Showtime's 'Dexter' revival
July 14 (UPI) -- Jennifer Carpenter will be reprising her role as Deb on Showtime's upcoming "Dexter" revival.
Eboni K. Williams: 'I'm a little bit of a preacher'
TV // 22 hours ago
Eboni K. Williams: 'I'm a little bit of a preacher'
July 14 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of New York" star Eboni K. Williams reacted to being called "too preachy" on "Watch What Happens Live."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Carpenter to return as Deb on Showtime's 'Dexter' revival
Jennifer Carpenter to return as Deb on Showtime's 'Dexter' revival
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
Scarlett Johansson says Mark Ruffalo wouldn't get 'Avengers' group tattoo
Scarlett Johansson says Mark Ruffalo wouldn't get 'Avengers' group tattoo
Ashley Monroe shares blood cancer diagnosis
Ashley Monroe shares blood cancer diagnosis
Carla Gugino: 'Gunpowder Milkshake' creates family of armed librarians
Carla Gugino: 'Gunpowder Milkshake' creates family of armed librarians

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/