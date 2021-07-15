Trending
July 15, 2021 / 9:24 AM

'Sex and the City' reboot casts Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman

By
Sarita Choudhury will play a Manhattan real estate broker in the HBO Max series And Just Like That... File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Sarita Choudhury will play a Manhattan real estate broker in the HBO Max series "And Just Like That..." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman have joined the cast of the Sex and the City reboot.

E! News reported Wednesday that Choudhury, Parker and Pittman will join returning stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in the HBO Max series And Just Like That...

Choudhury, Parker and Pittman will play new characters in the Sex and the City universe, with Choudhury as Seema Patel, "a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker," Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, "a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian," and Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace, a "brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor."

Parker, Nixon and Kristin Davis will reprise their roles of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York.

Deadline confirmed Choudhury, Parker and Pittman's casting.

"Everyone at And Just Like That... is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the Sex and the City family," executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. "Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell."

Choudhury is known for her roles on Homeland, The Path and Jessica Jones. Parker played Giselle Barker on Empire, while Pittman portrayed Priscilla Ridley on Luke Cage and Mia Jordan on The Morning Show.

And Just Like That... is a sequel and reboot of Sex and the City, which aired for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004. The original series was followed by two movies, Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010).

The reboot will follow Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) as they navigate the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, won't return for the reboot.

The new series started filming in New York last week. HBO Max shared a first look at the series that shows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte walking the streets of New York City.

And Just Like That... will premiere on HBO Max later this year.

