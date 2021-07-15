Trending
Kyle Richards, Betsy Brandt star in 'Real Housewives' holiday movie

Kyle Richards will star in the Peacock original movie Real Housewives of the North Pole. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 15 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Thursday that its first original holiday movie will be The Real Housewives of the North Pole, starring Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt.

Richards plays Trish, and Brandt plays Diana. Trish and Diana hold the title for Best Holiday House every year in North Pole, VT.

A feud just before Christmas threatens this year's contest. It also draws the attention of a reporter looking for a story on the "Real Housewives of the North Pole."

Richards stars on the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She also acted in the original Halloween, The Watcher in the Woods and played a nurse on ER.

Brandt played Walter White's sister-in-law on Breaking Bad. She subsequently starred on The Michael J. Fox Show, Life In Pieces and Love, Victor.

Real Housewives of the North Pole begins filming in Utah this month. Peacock says the film will air on the streaming service later this year. Ron Oliver directs.

