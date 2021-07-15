Trending
July 15, 2021

BTS perform 'Butter' on 'Tonight Show'

BTS performed their hit song Butter on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 15 (UPI) -- BTS gave a special performance of their English-language track "Butter" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The South Korean boy band performed the song remotely at night from an empty bridge on Wednesday.

Members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V kicked things off by sitting in pink chairs that were located on the bridge.

BTS pulled out their signature array of dance moves in front of a collection of lights, which kept the bridge well lit.

"Butter," released in May, has been the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the last seven weeks. BTS had also performed their other English-language track "Permission to Dance" Tuesday on The Tonight Show.

The group will be headlining the Global Citizen concert on Sept. 25 alongside The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran and Lorde.

