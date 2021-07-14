Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 14, 2021 / 9:28 AM

Richard E. Grant talks wanting a muscle suit for 'Loki' role on 'Kimmel'

By
Richard E. Grant attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 23, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Richard E. Grant attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 23, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Richard E. Grant discussed the classic costume he wore on Marvel's Loki and being a superfan of Barbra Streisand on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was guest hosted by Arsenio Hall.

Grant starred as Classic Loki on the Disney+ series and told Hall on Tuesday that he was seeking a muscle suit for the role.

Advertisement

"I thought that I would look exactly like the Jack Kirby illustrations from the 1960s and costume design said that I would be in the full muscle suit like in the 60s. Then I got there and I said, 'Where's my muscle suit?' and there was none," Grant said.

Grant also mentioned how secretive Marvel is with their shows and movies and how he can't give away any spoilers. The actor compared it to starring in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

"There you have to be under Fort Knox level of security. You couldn't say anything. I wouldn't even tell my wife and daughter the name of the character that I was playing for fear that they would take my salary away or remove my kneecaps," he said about working on a Star Wars film.

Grant and Hall connected on being fans of Streisand and talked about how the actor owns a three foot tall sculpture of the singer's face that resides in his garden.

Grant says he has been a dedicated fan of Streisand's for 50 years and told her about the sculpture at a party.

"She said, 'No you are crazy.' And I said, 'I stand happily so," Grant recalled.

Read More

Tom Hiddleston says younger self would do 'back flips' over 'Simpsons' role Scarlett Johansson says Mark Ruffalo wouldn't get 'Avengers' group tattoo What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Carpenter to return as Deb on Showtime's 'Dexter' revival
TV // 6 minutes ago
Jennifer Carpenter to return as Deb on Showtime's 'Dexter' revival
July 14 (UPI) -- Jennifer Carpenter will be reprising her role as Deb on Showtime's upcoming "Dexter" revival.
Eboni K. Williams: 'I'm a little bit of a preacher'
TV // 46 minutes ago
Eboni K. Williams: 'I'm a little bit of a preacher'
July 14 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of New York" star Eboni K. Williams reacted to being called "too preachy" on "Watch What Happens Live."
'Loki': Disney+ renews series for Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
'Loki': Disney+ renews series for Season 2
July 14 (UPI) -- "Loki," starring Tom Hiddleton as the titular Marvel Comics character, will return for a second season on Disney+.
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on 'Tonight Show'
July 14 (UPI) -- BTS gave their first television performance of new song "Permission to Dance" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE NXT: Karrion Kross defends title, chokes out Samoa Joe
TV // 4 hours ago
WWE NXT: Karrion Kross defends title, chokes out Samoa Joe
July 14 (UPI) -- NXT Champion Karrion Kross defended his title against Johnny Gargano with Samoa Joe as the special guest referee on WWE NXT.
'Behind the Attraction': Dwayne Johnson explores theme park rides in new trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'Behind the Attraction': Dwayne Johnson explores theme park rides in new trailer
July 13 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson dives into the history of Disney's signature theme park rides in the new trailer for upcoming documentary series, "Behind the Attraction."
'The Crown,' 'The Mandalorian' lead Emmy nominations
TV // 1 day ago
'The Crown,' 'The Mandalorian' lead Emmy nominations
July 13 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, with "Ted Lasso," "RuPaul's Drag Race" and more receiving nominations.
Scarlett Johansson says Mark Ruffalo wouldn't get 'Avengers' group tattoo
TV // 1 day ago
Scarlett Johansson says Mark Ruffalo wouldn't get 'Avengers' group tattoo
July 13 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson poked fun at Mark Ruffalo for not getting an "Avengers" group tattoo with other stars from the film while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon comedy 'I Love This for You' coming to Showtime
TV // 1 day ago
Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon comedy 'I Love This for You' coming to Showtime
July 13 (UPI) -- "I Love This for You," a comedy pilot written, starring and co-created by Vanessa Bayer, got a series order at Showtime.
Tom Hiddleston says younger self would do 'back flips' over 'Simpsons' role
TV // 1 day ago
Tom Hiddleston says younger self would do 'back flips' over 'Simpsons' role
July 13 (UPI) -- Tom Hiddleston discussed starring in the Marvel and "Simpsons" crossover on Disney+ and the season finale to "Loki" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scarlett Johansson says Mark Ruffalo wouldn't get 'Avengers' group tattoo
Scarlett Johansson says Mark Ruffalo wouldn't get 'Avengers' group tattoo
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
Ashley Graham pregnant with second child
Ashley Graham pregnant with second child
'Love Island': Paramount+ to stream extra Season 3 content
'Love Island': Paramount+ to stream extra Season 3 content
'Night Court,' 'Buffalo Bill' alum Charlie Robinson dead at 75
'Night Court,' 'Buffalo Bill' alum Charlie Robinson dead at 75

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/