July 14, 2021 / 11:53 AM

Jennifer Carpenter to return as Deb on Showtime's 'Dexter' revival

By
Jennifer Carpenter will reprise her role as Deb on Showtime's Dexter revival. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 14 (UPI) -- Jennifer Carpenter will be reprising her role as Deb on Showtime's upcoming Dexter revival.

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed through a source that Carpenter is returning. The actress portrayed Deb, the adoptive sister of Michael C. Hall's Dexter who died during the series finale in 2013.

TV Line also confirmed Carpenter's casting.

John Lithgow, who is also returning to reprise his role as The Trinity Killer, said during a recent interview with Deadline that he was happy to work with the Dexter cast again including Carpenter.

"As all Dexter fans know, we saw the end of the Trinity Killer, so that by definition means it's a flashback," Lithgow said about how his dead character could come back.

"It was just so wonderful to rejoin that gang -- including Michael and Jennifer Carpenter and Clyde Phillips," he continued while mentioning showrunner Phillips who is returning for the revival.

The original Dexter ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. The series followed a blood-splatter analyst for the Miami police department who is secretly a serial killer that targets others like him.

The revival, set to arrive this fall, follows Dexter as he has taken on a new identity in a small, snowy town.

'Dexter' has a new identity in latest revival teaser Serial killer up to old tricks in 'Dexter' teaser

