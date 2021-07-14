Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 14, 2021 / 11:12 AM

Eboni K. Williams: 'I'm a little bit of a preacher'

By

July 14 (UPI) -- Eboni K. Williams says she can be "a little bit of a preacher."

The 37-year-old television personality reacted to being called "too preachy" by fans during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Williams said she considers herself both a preacher and a teacher.

"I'm getting that a lot," Williams told WWHL host Andy Cohen. "My answer is simply this -- A, I'm a little bit of a preacher, and I wear that as a badge of honor. And I'm a little bit of a teacher, too."

"The other thing is, I really just wanted to go into this thing, Andy, making the most authentic connections with the women and just being truthful and honest about where I am and what I'm about," she added. "If there's an outstanding question about values alignment, I have to get to the bottom of that. That's all."

Williams, the first Black woman to star on RHONY, has received both praise and criticism for discussing race in Season 13. She discussed the importance of the conversations during an episode of Amplify Our Voices in June.

"Everything I do is unapologetically for the liberation of my people and the liberation of marginalized groups across this country," Williams said. "That is who I am, and I will not be shamed around it, I will not apologize for it, and I will not be put on a back shelf for the sake of RHONY."

On WWHL, Williams also discussed her friendship with Garcelle Beauvais, the first Black woman to star on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Garcelle is in my text message thread right now. She's a queen. She laid the groundwork for what it's like to be a woman of color integrating an all-White cast," Williams said.

RHONY airs Tuesdays on Bravo. The series co-stars Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney.

Read More

Karen Huger: Gizelle Bryant's '#FreeUncleBen' t-shirt was 'low blow' Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton marries longtime partner Ashley Monroe shares blood cancer diagnosis What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Carpenter to return as Deb on Showtime's 'Dexter' revival
TV // 6 minutes ago
Jennifer Carpenter to return as Deb on Showtime's 'Dexter' revival
July 14 (UPI) -- Jennifer Carpenter will be reprising her role as Deb on Showtime's upcoming "Dexter" revival.
'Loki': Disney+ renews series for Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
'Loki': Disney+ renews series for Season 2
July 14 (UPI) -- "Loki," starring Tom Hiddleton as the titular Marvel Comics character, will return for a second season on Disney+.
Richard E. Grant talks wanting a muscle suit for 'Loki' role on 'Kimmel'
TV // 2 hours ago
Richard E. Grant talks wanting a muscle suit for 'Loki' role on 'Kimmel'
July 14 (UPI) -- Richard E. Grant discussed the classic costume he wore on Marvel's "Loki" and being a superfan of Barbra Streisand on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," which was guest hosted by Arsenio Hall.
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on 'Tonight Show'
July 14 (UPI) -- BTS gave their first television performance of new song "Permission to Dance" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE NXT: Karrion Kross defends title, chokes out Samoa Joe
TV // 4 hours ago
WWE NXT: Karrion Kross defends title, chokes out Samoa Joe
July 14 (UPI) -- NXT Champion Karrion Kross defended his title against Johnny Gargano with Samoa Joe as the special guest referee on WWE NXT.
'Behind the Attraction': Dwayne Johnson explores theme park rides in new trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'Behind the Attraction': Dwayne Johnson explores theme park rides in new trailer
July 13 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson dives into the history of Disney's signature theme park rides in the new trailer for upcoming documentary series, "Behind the Attraction."
'The Crown,' 'The Mandalorian' lead Emmy nominations
TV // 1 day ago
'The Crown,' 'The Mandalorian' lead Emmy nominations
July 13 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, with "Ted Lasso," "RuPaul's Drag Race" and more receiving nominations.
Scarlett Johansson says Mark Ruffalo wouldn't get 'Avengers' group tattoo
TV // 1 day ago
Scarlett Johansson says Mark Ruffalo wouldn't get 'Avengers' group tattoo
July 13 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson poked fun at Mark Ruffalo for not getting an "Avengers" group tattoo with other stars from the film while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon comedy 'I Love This for You' coming to Showtime
TV // 1 day ago
Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon comedy 'I Love This for You' coming to Showtime
July 13 (UPI) -- "I Love This for You," a comedy pilot written, starring and co-created by Vanessa Bayer, got a series order at Showtime.
Tom Hiddleston says younger self would do 'back flips' over 'Simpsons' role
TV // 1 day ago
Tom Hiddleston says younger self would do 'back flips' over 'Simpsons' role
July 13 (UPI) -- Tom Hiddleston discussed starring in the Marvel and "Simpsons" crossover on Disney+ and the season finale to "Loki" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scarlett Johansson says Mark Ruffalo wouldn't get 'Avengers' group tattoo
Scarlett Johansson says Mark Ruffalo wouldn't get 'Avengers' group tattoo
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
Ashley Graham pregnant with second child
Ashley Graham pregnant with second child
'Love Island': Paramount+ to stream extra Season 3 content
'Love Island': Paramount+ to stream extra Season 3 content
'Night Court,' 'Buffalo Bill' alum Charlie Robinson dead at 75
'Night Court,' 'Buffalo Bill' alum Charlie Robinson dead at 75

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/