Lily James as Pamela Anderson in the upcoming limited series, "Pam and Tommy." Photo courtesy of Hulu

Sebastian Stan (L) as Tommy Lee and Lily James as Pamela Anderson in the upcoming limited series, "Pam and Tommy." Photo courtesy of Hulu

May 8 (UPI) -- Downton Abbey alum Lily James and Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan are dead ringers for actress Pamela Anderson and rock musician Tommy Lee in the first-look photos Hulu released Friday to promote its upcoming comedic limited series, Pam and Tommy.

The show is based on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history, the famous couple's sex tape.

Advertisement

The cast of the limited series also includes Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò.

Craig Gillespie is the project's director and executive producer; Robert Siegel is writer, executive producer and co-showrunner; and DV DeVincentis is writer, executive producer and co-showrunner of the project.