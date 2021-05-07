May 7 (UPI) -- Comic-book creator Mark Millar said the live-action adaptation of The Magic Order is in active development at Netflix after being put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Big news! The Magic Order TV show and just as we hired the amazing Olivier Coipel for Vol 1 we have hired the equally legendary Stuart Immonen and Gigi Cavenago for Volumes 2 and 3. Get clickin'!" Millar tweeted Thursday, noting there are more graphic novels on the way.

In a press release, Millar explained that the pandemic has given the wizard drama's writers the chance "to come back with a completely fresh look at the material."

No casting has been announced yet for the series.

The Millar-created, superhero drama, Jupiter's Legacy, starring Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb and Ben Daniels debuted on the streaming service Friday.