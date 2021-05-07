May 7 (UPI) -- Comedian Lilly Singh is wrapping up her late-night chat show on NBC after two seasons.

The last edition of A Little Late with Lilly Singh is scheduled to air on June 3, but it does not signal the end of the entertainer's relationship with NBCUniversal.

"I'm excited to take this next step in my relationship with NBCUniversal and launch a new partnership between my company Unicorn Island Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio," Singh said Thursday.

"This is a career step that I could only dream of when I started out as a creator, and I look forward to working alongside their team to create projects that bring underrepresented voices to the forefront."

Only on #LateWithLilly P.S. This episode is startin' right now!! pic.twitter.com/gqhYzBoUZM— A Little Late With Lilly Singh (@latewithlilly) May 7, 2021

Singh, 32, also is set to star in a new Netflix comedy series that writer-producer Kenya Barris is developing.