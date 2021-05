Ellen Pompeo from "Grey's Anatomy" attends the Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills in 2018. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Jesse Williams is leaving the ABC medical drama, Grey's Anatomy, after 12 seasons.

"Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Watching his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off has been a true gift," executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement Thursday.

"Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery -- played to perfection for so many years."

Williams' final episode playing the surgeon is slated to air on May 20.

The 39-year-old actor joined the show in Season 6. It is now in its 17th season.