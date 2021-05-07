May 7 (UPI) -- Theo James will not be returning to Sanditon as his character Sidney Parker, Masterpiece on PBS announced on Friday.

The announcement comes after Sanditon was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 on Thursday. James' Sidney Parker was a love interest for lead star Rose Williams' Charlotte Heywood in Season 1.

"#SanditonPBS will return w/ seasons 2 & 3 and continue Charlotte's journey through life & love. While Sidney Parker will not return, rest assured that an abundance of romance and adventure lies ahead for the Sanditon heroine. We can't wait for you to see what we have in store...," Masterpiece on PBS said on Twitter alongside a statement from James.

"Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to. The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series,'" James said.

Williams is the only star confirmed for Seasons 2 and 3. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

The series is based on Jane Austen's final, unfinished novel and follows Charlotte Heywood as she moves from her rural home to a seaside resort.

Co-stars from the first season also included Kris Marshall, Kate Ashfield, Crystal Clarke, Anne Reid, Charlotte Spencer, Jack Fox, Mark Stanley and more.