May 7 (UPI) -- Phaedra Parks is weighing in on her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kenya Moore's divorce.

The 47-year-old television personality discussed Moore's split from her husband, Marc Daly, during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Moore and Daly married in June 2017 and have one child, daughter Brooklyn Doris, 2. The couple split in September 2019.

On WWHL, Parks said she is sorry to see anyone's marriage end.

"You know, marriage is sacred and I would not see anyone's marriage end," she said. "I didn't know him personally but I just know marriage is tough and so, you know, if you can make it work I would love to see everyone's marriage work. If you can't, you know, peace is always paramount."

Moore said she does not have a prenuptial agreement while giving an update on her divorce on WWHL in March.

"I dropped the ball," she said. "I am such an advocate for prenups, because I do believe that they protect both parties."

Moore confirmed Daly filed for divorce in New York but said he withdrew his divorce petition and request for alimony the next day. Moore said she and Daly are now in a "good" but "difficult" place.

"Emotions are really high ... I've never been through a divorce, I've never had a separation, I've never had a child with anyone, so all of these things are new for me," the star said.

"With Marc, he's still in love. I still have love for Marc. We are just in a very difficult place and no one really wants to pull the trigger," she added.

Parks herself is divorced from her ex-husband, Apollo Nida. Parks and Moore previously clashed on RHOA after Nida falsely claimed that Moore once offered him oral sex.

On WWHL in January, Moore said she "absolutely" wishes she had handled the situation with Nida and Parks differently.

"I could have just distanced myself from Apollo altogether, not been so chummy-chummy. Especially when it bothered his wife," Moore said.

Moore continues to star on RHOA, which will complete its 13th season with Part 3 of the reunion Sunday.