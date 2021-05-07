May 7 (UPI) -- Disney+ said Friday it will air a Halloween special called Muppets Haunted Mansion this fall.

Gonzo and Pepe promoted the program in a video on social media.

"We're here to tell you all about our all-new, terrifying tale of total scariness -- Muppets Haunted Mansion. This fall, prepare to experience your most hilarious and harrowing Halloween ever," Gonzo said.

Every time Gonzo said the words "Muppets Haunted Mansion" lightning flashed and thunder crashed. But when Pepe tried, nothing happened, leading him to get increasingly frustrated.

Cue the light(ning)! Mayhem takes a chilling turn this fall with #MuppetsHauntedMansion, an Original Special, coming to #DisneyPlus. #HalfwayToHalloween pic.twitter.com/UQxTlUland— Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 7, 2021

The show will bring together for the first time the Jim Henson-created puppets and one of Disney theme parks' most popular attractions.

The Muppets were most recently seen in the Disney+ sitcom, Muppets Now.

The Haunted Mansion was previously the basis of a 2003 family film, starring Eddie Murphy. A remake is currently in the works.