May 7 (UPI) -- Jessica Alba and Jimmy Fallon teamed up to play What's Behind Me? on The Tonight Show.

In the game, the duo take turns guessing which random scene is taking place behind them before a timer runs out.

Advertisement

Alba and Fallon gave each other clues but were not allowed to use specific words that related to the scene.

The actress was up first and successfully guessed that the Grinch was reading Eat Pray Love in a hot air balloon behind her. Fallon was a little too late in figuring out that a pirate was shampooing his hair with nacho cheese.

"I just feel like I got distracted with all of the action that was happening," Alba said about the pirate.

"That's something you can't unsee really," Fallon replied.

Alba correctly guessed that a mime on roller blades had his hand stuck in a Pringles can, while Fallon correctly guessed that Ronald McDonald was sitting in a hot tub throwing darts in the final round.

Alba also discussed recently turning 40 during an interview with Fallon.

"It's so weird because like when you're little that age just feel aggressive. You're just like, 'That's a grown-ass person,'" Alba said.

"And when you're here you're like, 'I guess this is what it is.' You know you have so much more life out there to live," she continued.