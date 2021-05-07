May 7 (UPI) -- Daniel Dae Kim discussed helping to start new charitable organization the Asian American Foundation while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Asian American Foundation wants to help Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in their pursuit of belonging and prosperity without discrimination and violence.

"I'm one of the co-chairs of the advisory council. There are plenty of people who are doing much more important things in this organization than I am," the actor told Kimmel on Thursday about his role.

"It is the first organization of its kind that is set out to educate and bring other community organizations together and also make a concerted effort to stop the violence and hate against Asian Americans," he continued, before stating that the organization has been funded with $250 million.

Kim has been vocal on social media about stopping anti-Asian hate crimes, which have risen in the U.S. in recent months in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim also discussed wanting to help his friend, fellow actor James Hong, get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Hong has starred in a variety of film and television projects including Big Trouble in Little China, Blade Runner and many more.

"He was a guy that had always just kind of flown under the radar. He's done over 700 TV and film projects and if you talk to him it's actually more than that because IMDB doesn't keep track of some of the other things he did," Kim said.

"So he's been around for 70 years and he's never really been celebrated," he continued.