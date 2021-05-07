Azie Tesfasi (right) speaks to Chyler Leigh at home on "Supergirl." Photo courtesy of The CW

Azie Tesfasi plays Kelly Olsen on "Supergirl." Photo courtesy of The CW

Azie Tesfasi (right) assists Jessie Rath on "Supergirl." Photo courtesy of The CW

Azie Tesfasi (L) joins Chyler Leigh on a mission on "Supergirl." Photo courtesy of The CW

Azie Tesfasi dons the Guardian suit on "Supergirl." Photo courtesy of The CW

May 7 (UPI) -- The CW released a first look photo of Azie Tesfai as Guardian on Supergirl. Tesfasi will make her costumed appearance as Guardian on the Sept. 21 episode.

Guardian was the costumed hero persona that James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) took on to help fight crime in National City. Brooks left the show in 2019.

Advertisement

Tesfai plays Olsen's sister, Kelly Olsen. Kelly will take on the Guardian mantle, and costume.

The photo shows how Kelly has redesigned the Guardian suit with a gold helmet, shield and boots. The gold elements also pay homage to comic book and animated incarnations of Guardian.

Tesfai also co-wrote the episode, titled "Blind Spots," with co-producer J. Holtham. A CW press release says the episode addresses racial inequality.

Arrow star David Ramsey directs "Blind Spots," and reprises his role as James Diggle.

Supergirl goes on hiatus for the summer after Tuesday's episode. It returns Aug. 24 at 9 p.m for the remaining episodes of its final season.