May 6 (UPI) -- The ATX Television Festival and Tubi announced Thursday that the cast of Degrassi: The Next Generation will reunite at the fest for the show's 20th anniversary. The Degrassi event will open the festival on June 11.

So far, co-creator and executive producer Linda Schuyler, executive producer Stephen Stohn, and producer, director and actor Stefan Brogren have confirmed their attendance. Cast members Aislinn Paul, Shane Kippel, Luke Bilyk, Lauren Collins, Munro Chambers, Jake Epstein, Daniel Clark, Andrea Lewis, and Christina Schmidt will also be in attendance.

The Next Generation premiered in 2001 as the third spinoff of the original The Kids of Degrassi Street. Brogren played Archie Simpson, a graduate of Degrassi High who connected the original series with The Next Generation.

Each iteration of the Canadian teen drama series was regarded for its frank and honest approach to serious subjects facing teenagers in each era. All seasons of The Next Generation are available to stream on Tubi for free, with ads.

The cast of The Next Generation recently mourned the death of cast member Jahmil French.

ATX runs from June 11 to 20 and also features panels for Ziwe, Small Axe, HouseBroken, Faking It, Speech & Debate, Oz, and Royal Pains. Additional panels feature honoree Michael J. Fox and panel discussions on horror, YA protagonists, queer television, dangerous women, adult animation, showrunners, and other subjects.