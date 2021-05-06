May 6 (UPI) -- The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle went to war on AEW Dynamite as the two factions battled it out in a Blood & Guts match.

The main event on Wednesday featured two rings being enclosed inside a giant cage. The bout, similar to a War Games match, was started off by The Inner Circle's Sammy Guevara and The Pinnacle's Dax Harwood.

Advertisement

A new grappler would enter after five minutes with The Pinnacle having the advantage. The match officially started once all members of both teams were inside the ring. The only way to win was to have a member of the opposing team submit or surrender.

Guevara kicked off things into high gear by jumping from one ring to the next in order to take out Harwood. Guevara also made Harwood start to bleed after throwing his face into the cage. The Pinnacle's Shawn Spears was up next inside and he brought in his signature steel chair that he punished Guevara with.

The Inner Circle's Ortiz was inside next to even the odds. Ortiz used a chair of his own that he threw at Harwood. The Pinnacle then took over the match as Cash Wheeler entered the cage, who was followed by The Inner Circle's Santana.

Wardlow, The Pinnacle's biggest and strongest member, entered the fray and dominated The Inner Circle. Jake Hager of The Inner Circle was next inside and caused Spears to tap out to the Ankle Lock, but the match had not officially started.

Advertisement

Wardlow and Hager traded blows until MJF, the last member of The Pinnacle, finally entered. MJF distracted Hager, which allowed Wardlow to take him down. The Inner Circle's Chris Jericho was then allowed in as the bell rang to signal the official start.

Both groups stared each other down from the opposite rings before charing at each other. The Inner Circle started to take over the bout as Jericho used a baseball bat and Guevara performed a Coast to Coast on Spears with a steel chair. Santana used a fork to damage MJF's already bloody head.

MJF was able to escape the cage and climbed to the top with Jericho going after him. MJF, while on top of the structure, then escaped from The Walls of Jericho with a low blow.

MJF applied his Salt of the Earth submission hold on Jericho and bit Le Champion's arm. Jericho was knocked out after MJF put on his Dynamite Diamond Ring and punched Jericho in the face.

MJF, now in control, threatened to throw Jericho off of the structure unless The Inner Circle surrendered. Guevara wanted to save Jericho and surrendered, making The Pinnacle the winners. MJF still tossed Jericho off the cage anyway, causing him to crash land onto the steel ramp. Medical personnel checked out Jericho and MJF celebrated as Dynamite went off the air.

Also on Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and his assistant MT Nakazawa faced off against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

Advertisement

Omega's manager Don Callis said that Nakazawa would be fighting alone but it was a lie as Omega started things off by attacking Moxley and Kingston from behind with his championship belt.

Omega later left the match, allowing Moxley and Kingston to win. Omega later returned with his Elite teammates The Good Brothers and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. The Elite proceeded to beat down Moxley and Kingston with Omega nailing Kingston with the One-Winged Angel.

Omega, later in the night, found out that he will be defending his AEW World Championship at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on May 30 against either Orange Cassidy or Pac.

Cassidy and Pac will face each other next week to determine the No. 1 contender. Omega was confronted by Cassidy and said the grappler was unworthy of ever becoming AEW World Champion.

Other moments from Dynamite included Cody Rhodes defeating QT Marshall before being attacked by Anthony Ogogo; Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page throwing TNT Champion Darby Allin down a flight of stairs; Dr. Britt Baker defeating Julia Hart; and Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian of SCU earning a title shot against the Young Bucks after defeating Jurassic Express; The Varsity Blonds and The Acclaimed.