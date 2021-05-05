May 5 (UPI) -- Omar Sy is back as gentleman thief Assane Diop in new images for Lupin Part 2.

Netflix uploaded the images to Twitter on Wednesday, which feature Sy climbing a ladder with a flashlight and overlooking a city.

Advertisement

"Lupin Part 2 is coming... soon. In the meantime, here's your first look at Part 2," Netflix said. The new season of episodes does not have an official release date.

Lupin Part 2 is coming ... soon In the meantime, here's your first look at Part 2. pic.twitter.com/CE96cqKtAE— Netflix (@netflix) May 5, 2021

The series follows Sy's Assane Diop who is inspired by fictional thief Arséne Lupin. He is seeking revenge against the family that ruined his father's life and now must rescue his son who has been kidnapped.

"Assane's quest for revenge against Hubert Pellergirni (Hervé Pierre) has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger," reads the synopsis.

Co-stars include Etan Simon, Adama Niane, Clotilde Hesme and Vincent Londez. Lupin is created by George Kay and Francois Uzan.

The first season of Lupin launched on Netflix in January and became an international hit for the streaming service by reaching 70 million households.