May 5 (UPI) -- Making the Cut Season 2 is coming to Amazon Prime Video in July.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that the fashion design competition series will return with new episodes July 16.

Amazon also introduced the Season 2 contestants: Ally Ferguson, Andrea Pitter, Andrea Salazar, Dushyant Asthana, Gary Graham, Joshua Scacheri, Lendrell Martin, Lucie Brochard, Raf Swiader and Olivia Oblanc.

Pitter is from Brooklyn, N.Y., and is known for modern, inclusive and bridal styles, while Brochard hails from Paris and is known for urban, detailed and multi-cultural designs.

Making the Cut is hosted by Project Runway alums Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. Model Winnie Harlow and fashion designer Jeremy Scott will join the show as judges in Season 2, which will also feature celebrity guest judges including Prabal Gurung and Shiona Turini.

Season 2 was filmed in Los Angeles. The season will follow the group of designers as they look for new ways to reach customers and grow their businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Season 2 winner will receive $1 million to invest in their business, an opportunity to create an exclusive line for the Amazon Fashion store, and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

Making the Cut first premiered on Amazon Prime Video in March 2020.