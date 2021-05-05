May 5 (UPI) -- Leah McSweeney thinks her friend and former Real Housewives of New York co-star Tinsley Mortimer "dodged a bullet" by splitting from Scott Kluth.

McSweeney weighed in on Mortimer and Kluth ending their engagement during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"I think it said a lot more about him and his character, and I'm happy that Tinsley is free, and she dodged a bullet, really," McSweeney said.

McSweeney appeared on WWHL with her RHONY co-stars Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Eboni K. Williams. Singer also chimed in on the split.

"I don't like that he went to the press," Singer said of Kluth. "Who announces that he stopped seeing her? It was up to her to say that, not him."

"He had no regard for her feeling or her life, and she left New York and gave up so much to be with him," McSweeney agreed. "I would love for her to come back [to the show] and I hope that she does."

Kluth announced his split from Mortimer in a statement to Us Weekly in March.

"After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months," Kluth said.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley, and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future," he added.

Mortimer left RHONY midway through Season 12 in order to move to Chicago to be with Kluth.

On WWHL, Singer and de Lesseps also discussed their blossoming friendship after many years on RHONY. The pair start spending more time together in Season 13, which premiered Tuesday.

"Ramona was, you know, married, and I was divorced, and you know, she was single and I was married, and then I married again and she was single. You know what I mean?" de Lesseps said. "We weren't, you know, running in the same circle."