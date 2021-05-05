"Drag Race España" contestant The Macarena. Image courtesy of World of Wonder

May 5 (UPI) -- Drag Race España will premiere exclusively on streaming service WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and internationally on May 30, World of Wonder announced on Wednesday.

Drag Race España will be presented in Castilian Spanish and be available on WOW Presents Plus with subtitles in English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Portuguese.

The show represents the latest international version of RuPaul's Drag Race and will feature 10 Spanish queens competing to become Spain's first Drag Superstar.

Hugaceo Crujiente, Pupi Poisson, Inti, Dovima Nurmi, Sagittaria, Carmen Farala, Killer Queen, Vulcano, Arantxa Castilla La Mancha and The Macarena make up the contestants.

Supremme de Luxe is serving as the host and will be joined by Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi and fashion designer Anan Locking as judges. A new guest judge will be featured ever week.

Other international spinoffs of RuPaul's Drag Race include Drag Race UK, Drag Race Canada, Drag Race Holland and Drag Race Down Under.

Symone won Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race in April.