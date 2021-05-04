May 4 (UPI) -- Drew McIntyre was the last man standing on Raw after WWE Champion Bobby Lashley collided with Braun Strowman in the main event.

The Scottish Warrior viewed the bout from ringside on Monday where he joined the commentary table. Lashley is set to defend the WWE Championship against McIntyre and Strowman at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16.

Advertisement

Strowman attempted to perform the Strowman Express outside the ring but Lashley dodged the attack, sending the giant grappler into McIntyre.

McIntyre got into a shoving match with Strowman and climbed the ring apron as The Monster Among Men re-entered the ring. Lashley took advantage of the brief distraction and won the match by toppling Strowman with a Spear.

McIntyre then entered the ring and nailed Lashley with a Claymore. McIntyre wasn't done and also took down Strowman with a Claymore as Raw went off the air.

Charlotte Flair was in action against Dana Brooke and won the match after surviving a Swanton off the top rope and then applying her submission hold, The Figure Eight.

The Queen was later joined in the ring by WWE official Sonya Deville, who had lifted Flair's suspension last week after she attacked a referee. Fellow WWE official Adam Pearce has not been happy with Deville's decisions.

Advertisement

Flair told Deville that she should be added to the Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash between defending champion Rhea Ripley and Asuka.

Deville agreed and inserted Flair into the bout, making it a Triple Threat match. Ripley and Asuka came to down to the ring upset at the decision, leading to brawl.

Newly crowned Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos returned to the red brand after they defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day for the titles at WrestleMania 37.

Styles said he and Omos were absent as they celebrated their big win by going on vacation. The duo were soon interrupted by The New Day, who were given a WrestleMania rematch on Raw.

Omos once again used his far superior size and strength to dominate The New Day single handily. Styles leaped off the towering behemoth to land a Phenomenal Forearm on Woods in order to earn the three count.

Eva Marie, who hasn't been on WWE programming since 2016, announced her return in a special segment that featured the former Total Divas star posing on top of a Ferrari.

Marie said she is back where her journey started. She will be featured on Raw again in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Other moments from Raw included Damian Priest defeating John Morrison; Lucha House Party defeating Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin; Alexander deciding to end his tag team with Benjamin; Angel Garza defeating Drew Gulak; Mansoor signing a contract to be on Raw; United States Champion Sheamus defeating Mansoor by disqualification after he was attacked by Humberto Carrillo; Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully defending their titles against Naomi and Lana; and Randy Orton and Riddle, known as RKBro, defeating Elias and Jaxson Ryker.