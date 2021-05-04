May 4 (UPI) -- Love & Hip Hop: New York couple Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are expecting another child.

Mena, 33, is pregnant with her third child, her second with Samuels, 39, whom she married in October 2019.

Mena shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of herself with Samuels. Mena bared her baby bump in a black lace ensemble.

"More Life," she captioned the post. "Who wants that perfect love story anyway."

Mena has a 15-month-old daughter, Safire Majesty, with Samuels, and a 14-year-old son, King Javien, from a previous relationship.

"Marriage - It's not easy at all. But having a family of your own makes up for it all," Mena wrote on Instagram. "God I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I been through way to much to not be as grateful as I truly am."

Love & Hip Hop alum Emily Bustamante, singer Christina Milian and actress B. Simone were among those to congratulate Mena in the comments.

"Congratulations!!" Milian wrote.

"Awwww congrats baby," Simone wrote.

Safaree confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"Safire got a new sibling. New baby who dis? #2under2," he said before joking, "time to get neutered now I need a chef and a nanny."

Mena showed off her baby bump in a bikini photo Tuesday on Instagram.

"I hope y'all don't mind getting all this belly this summer," she wrote.

Mena has appeared in six seasons of Love & Hip Hop: New York, while Samuels joined the series in Season 8. The reality series is in its 10th season on VH1 but postponed the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.