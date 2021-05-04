May 4 (UPI) -- Epix announced on Tuesday that it has ordered a new drama series based on famous outlaw Billy the Kid.

Michael Hirst (The Tudors, Vikings) is writing and executive producing Billy the Kid. The first season will consist of eight, one-hour episodes.

Otto Bathurst (Robin Hood, Peaky Blinders) is directing the fist two episodes and is also executive producing along with Donald De Line, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey and Toby Leslie.

Billy the Kid is described as an epic, romantic adventure series that will follow the outlaw from his humble Irish roots to becoming a cowboy and gunslinger.

The show will also explore how Billy the Kid, also known as William H. Bonney, played a pivotal role in the Lincoln County War.

No casting has been announced. Production will begin in June in Alberta, Canada. The series will premiere in 2022.

"Billy the Kid has always been a hero of mine since I was -- well a kid! I grew up in the North of England but it made no difference! Billy was a special kind of outlaw. For a start he was so young -- and for another thing, he wasn't a psychopath who enjoyed killing, nor a criminal who robbed for material gain. He was an outlaw most of his life, but he never wanted to be. Born into a poor Irish family of immigrants, he always wanted to go straight, to be a 'new American.' But he was never allowed to be," Hirst said in a statement.

"Billy's story is much more than a fantastic drama about a charismatic cowboy -- although it is that! It's the story of the immigrant, and the story of the creation of the new America from the lawless, violent chaos of the mid-West and its many nations. So in the end it's not just a story at all -- it's an American myth!" he continued.