May 4 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien has announced that the final episode of his TBS late night show Conan, will air on June 24.

O'Brien made the announcement Monday to open Conan. The comedian said that over the next two months, Conan will feature special guests and look back at the past 11 years of the show.

Advertisement

WarnerMedia confirmed in November that Conan would be ending in 2021 and that O'Brien will be going onto to host a new, weekly variety series on HBO Max.

O'Brien previously hosted Late Night with Conan O'Brien and The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien on NBC before he moved to TBS with Conan in 2010.

"I just want to point that for 11 years the people at Turner have been absolutely lovely to me and everyone here at the staff. They gave me a home when I needed one most and I am eternally grateful. I'm very proud of what we've accomplished here," O'Brien said.