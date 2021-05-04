May 4 (UPI) -- Kylie Bunbury and Ryan Phillippe's series Big Sky will return for a second season.

ABC confirmed Tuesday on Twitter that it renewed the crime drama for Season 2.

"There are more mysteries to solve out there under the #BigSky with Season 2!" the post reads.

Big Sky is based on The Highway series of books by C.J. Box. The TV series is created by David E. Kelley and stars Bunbury and Phillippe as Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt, two private detectives who co-own their own agency.

Katheryn Winnick co-stars as Jenny Hoyt, a former cop and Cody's estranged wife, who does freelance work for Cody and Cassie's agency. The show also features Valerie Mahaffey and Dedee Pfeiffer.

Deadline said executive producer Elwood Reid (The Chi, The Bridge) will replace Kelley as showrunner in Season 2. Kelley will remain as executive producer and will still be involved creatively.

Big Sky premiered in November and is in the midst of its first season. ABC said the show was the fall's number one new series in total viewers and among adults 18-49.

Bunbury is also known for playing Frannie in Brave New World. Phillippe starred in the series Shooter, while Winnick played Lagertha on Vikings.