May 3 (UPI) -- Schmigadoon! star Keegan-Michael Key is set to guest host Saturday Night Live on May 15, NBC announced Monday.

The musical guest for the evening will be singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo.

Advertisement

The following week, The Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy will headline the sketch-comedy show and rapper Lil Nas X will sing.

They will be the final stars of Season 46.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was previously announced as the guest host for this weekend's edition.

Pop music icon Miley Cyrus will provide the musical entertainment.