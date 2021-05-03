May 3 (UPI) -- Tuca & Bertie Season 2 will premiere on June 13 at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim, the late-night programming block announced Monday.

The animated series was acquired by Adult Swim in May 2020 after it was canceled by Netflix in June 2019. It ran for one season on the streaming service.

Tuca & Bertie features the voices of Tiffany Haddish as Tuca and Ali Wong as Bertie. The central characters are 30-year-old bird women who are neighbors and friends.

Steven Yeun, Nichole Byer, Reggie Watts, Richard E. Grant, David Wain and Awkwafina also provided voices for Tuca & Bertie Season 1.

There's some new birds on the block. Tuca & Bertie premieres on Sunday, June 13 only on Adult Swim. pic.twitter.com/zBpoj38D3u— adultswim (@adultswim) May 3, 2021

Bertie will be attending therapy in Season 2, while Tuca is looking for a relationship. Speckle (Yeun) will be building a new house.

Tuca & Bertie is created and executive produced by Lisa Hanawalt. Haddish, Wong, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen also serve as executive producers.

The show is produced by Michael Eisner's The Tornante Company, with animation done at ShadowMachine.