May 3 (UPI) -- Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig become independent professional wrestlers in the first teaser for upcoming Starz drama Heels.

Amell's Jack Spade and Ludwig's Ace Spade want to change their lives and follow in their father's footsteps as professional wrestlers in the clip released on Sunday.

Advertisement

The brothers restart their father's family-owned wrestling promotion in Georgia and begin an in-ring storyline where they are feuding with each other.

Co-stars include Alison Luff as Jack's wife Staci Spade, Mary McCormack as Jack's business partner Willie Day, Kelli Berglund as Ace's wrestling valet and love interest Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado as wrestler Rooster Robbins, former NFL star James Harrison as wrestler Apocalypse and Chris Bauer as former wrestling star turned scout Wild Bill Hancock.

Heels will premiere worldwide on Aug. 15 across all Starz platforms and will air in the U.S. at 9 p.m. EDT.

The series is written, created and executive produced by Michael Waldron (Loki). Mike O'Malley (Shameless) serves showrunner and executive producer. Peter Segal (Get Smart, Shameless) is directing several episodes and is serving as executive producer.

Heels is named the termed used for villainous characters in the world of professional wrestling. The term face refers to heroic characters.