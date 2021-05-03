Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays a school teacher in the new comedy "Mr. Corman." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 3 (UPI) -- Joseph Gordon-Levitt's series Mr. Corman is coming to Apple TV+ in August.

"Teachers, we love and appreciate you. We hope you'll love #MrCorman, premiering August 6 on Apple TV+," the streaming service tweeted Monday.

Advertisement

Gordon-Levitt serves as writer, director, executive producer and star. The actor plays the titular Mr. Corman, a public school teacher in California's San Fernando Valley.

In a video Monday, Gordon-Levitt expressed his gratitude to real-life teachers.

"It's Teacher Appreciation Week ... and I just wanted to say thank you to all the teachers out there. It's such a true art being a great teacher," he said.

It's #TeacherAppreciationWeek ️ Teachers deserve all the gratitude & glory - way more than actors :) I've actually always been drawn to the idea of being one. In fact, I'm writing/directing/acting in a show where I play one (called Mr. Corman, coming out on @AppleTV+ 8/6) pic.twitter.com/NGiUskfmmp— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) May 3, 2021

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gordon-Levitt said his character is a teacher who is an "artist at heart."

"He's not getting to do his art for a living; he's teaching fifth grade," the actor said. "He loves teaching, but he also wrestles with the insecurities that come with being an artist, wondering, 'Am I good, is my art meaningful, am I just kidding myself, am I bad, am I stupid, am I meaningless?'"

Mr. Corman will mark Gordon-Levitt's return to television. The actor previously starred on 3rd Rock from the Sun.