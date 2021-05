Ray McKinnon attends the premiere of "Ford v Ferrari" in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sarah Bolger arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 FX Annual All-Star Party in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Danny Pino appears backstage at the fourth annual Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Edward James Olmos attends the premiere of "The Big Short" in Los Angeles in 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

JD Pardo's "Mayans M.C." will return for a fourth season next year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- FX announced Monday it has ordered a fourth season of its outlaw biker drama, Mayans M.C.

Led by Elgin James, the show's co-creator and executive producer, the new season is slated to begin in 2022.

"Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans M.C.," Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Entertainment, said in a statement.

"Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table."

Season 3 of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff will wrap up its 10-episode run on May 11.

The show stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Ray McKinnon, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger and Sulem Calderon.