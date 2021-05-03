Nicky (Olivia Liang) investigates crime in her San Francisco neighborhood in "Kung Fu." Photo courtesy of The CW

Stargirl (Brec Bassinger, center left) leads the Justice Society with, from left to right, Wildcat (Yvette Monreal), Justin (Mark Ashworth) and Hourman (Cameron Gellman). Photo courtesy of The CW

Nicky (Olivia Liang) still feels out of place at home on "Kung Fu." Photo courtesy of The CW

Yvette Monreal (L) and Brec Bassinger (R) form the new Justice Society in "DC's Stargirl." Photo courtesy of The CW

Olivia Liang stars as Nicky Shen in The CW's "Kung Fu." Photo courtesy of The CW

May 3 (UPI) -- The CW announced Monday it has renewed Kung Fu for a second season and DC's Stargirl for a third.Kung Fu premiered April 7. Since then, the CW says over 3.5 million viewers have watched the modern update of the 1970s series and has grown its audience in subsequent weeks.

Stargirl Season 2 will premiere Aug. 10. The CW renewed it for a third in advance.

Advertisement

The DC Comics adaptation premiered May 11, 2020, on the now defunct DCUniverse streaming service and May 18 on The CW. The CW says Stargirl's network premiere was its most watched summer premiere in six years.

Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang as an American who drops out of college and studies Shaolin Kung Fu in China. When she returns home to San Francisco, she uses her martial arts to combat neighborhood criminals.

Liang said at a recent Television Critics Association Zoom panel she hopes the show encourages empathy for Asian Americans.

Kung Fu also stars Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Tony Chung, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Eddie Liu and Vanessa Kai.

Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as a high school student who discovers the staff of deceased superhero Starman. She takes up his mantle and assembles a superhero team of her friends.

DC's Stargirl also stars Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy and Nick Tarabay.

Kung Fu airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.