May 3 (UPI) -- Bethenny Frankel says she experienced a "paradigm shift" while planning her upcoming wedding.

The 50-year-old television personality said on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she is no longer actively planning her wedding to Paul Bernon.

Frankel said she started planning but ended up shifting her focus from the wedding to the importance of the commitment and the relationship.

"We will have a wedding. But I'm not planning a wedding right now," Frankel said. "I started planning a wedding and setting a date, and then it became the only thing that we were discussing. And I just want it to be in the moment and not be planning a wedding."

"I'm trying to do things differently and have my priorities in the right place versus the pomp and circumstance. And it is still a pandemic, and it feels weird at my age to be worrying about the superficiality of it all versus just the meaning of the commitment and the relationship," she added.

"It's sort of a paradigm shift," she explained.

Frankel got engaged to Bernon in March after finalizing her lengthy divorce from Jason Hoppy. Frankel and Hoppy split in December 2012 and have a 10-year-old daughter, Bryn.

Frankel started dating Bernon, a film producer and real estate developer, in 2018.

Frankel came to fame on the Bravo reality series Real Housewives of New York. She now stars on the business competition series The Big Shot with Bethenny, which premiered on HBO Max last week.

The Big Shot with Bethenny follows Frankel, the founder of the lifestyle brand Skinnygirl, as she searches for a new person to join her executive team.