May 1 (UPI) -- Actor and filmmaker Taika Waititi is set to star in HBO Max's pirate comedy, Our Flag Means Death.

Waititi will play the infamous buccaneer Blackbeard, and is also onboard to executive produce and direct the pilot.

The project will reunite him with Rhys Darby, his collaborator on the HBO series Flight of the Conchords and the movie What We Do in the Shadows.

"Our Blackbeard is a legend, a lover, a fighter, a tactical genius, a poetic soul, and quite possibly insane," series creator, writer and showrunner David Jenkins said in a statement Friday. "Only one man could play this role, and that is the great Taika Waititi. We're thrilled beyond measure he's decided to don the beard."

Waititi won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit. He also helmed Thor: Ragnarok and is working on Thor: Love and Thunder.