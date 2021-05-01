May 1 (UPI) -- NBC announced it ordered second seasons of its comedies Young Rock and Kenan.

"It has been a true joy to watch Dwayne Johnson and Kenan Thompson on NBC every week and see families connect with their relatable, entertaining and heartwarming stories," Lisa Katz, president of scripted programming for NBCUniversal television and streaming, said in a statement Friday.

"We're thrilled to renew both of these shows for another season and can't wait to see more from Dwayne, Kenan and the incredibly talented casts and producing teams behind each of them."

Young Rock is based on the younger years of Johnson, who would go on to become a pro wrestler and film icon. It stars Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui.

Kenan follows the host of an Atlanta morning TV show, who is also a widowed dad raising two girls.

The cast also includes Don Johnson and Chris Redd.