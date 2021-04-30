April 30 (UPI) -- Showtime has released a 30-second teaser for the revival of its serial-killer drama, Dexter.

The preview, which has gotten nearly 1 million views since it was posted online Thursday, opens with a snowy outdoor scene with a campfire.

Reflected in the window of a cabin can be seen a person tied up and struggling.

Michael C. Hall -- the titular blood-spatter expert and vigilante -- then turns to the camera and grins as the song, "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood," plays in the background.

Dexter is set to return as a 10-episode, limited series this fall.

He's just a soul whose intentions are good. See what #Dexter has been up to when he comes home to SHOWTIME this Fall. pic.twitter.com/Bh8UC83qn0— SHOWTIME (@Showtime) April 29, 2021

Showrunner Clyde Phillips returned for the revival, which was announced late last year.

The original series ran 2006-13 on the cable network.