April 30 (UPI) -- The CW has announced summer premiere dates for several of its most popular shows.

Season 3 of the crime drama, In the Dark, will begin on June 23; the new What We Do in the Shadows spinoff, Wellington Paranormal, will debut on July 11 and the Canadian procedural, Coroner, will kick off its third season on July 15.

Season 2 of the video-game comedy, Dead Pixels, is slated to premiere on July 18; Season 3 of the space-alien drama, Roswell, N.M., is set for July 26; D.C.'s Stargirl will be back for Season 2 on Aug. 10; magic reality show, Masters of Illusion, will start its seventh season on Aug. 13 and Season 4 of the legal drama, Burden of Truth, will start on Aug. 19.