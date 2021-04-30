April 30 (UPI) -- Vanessa Lachey has landed the lead role in NCIS: Hawai'i.

CBS confirmed Friday that Lachey, 40, will star in the upcoming NCIS spinoff.

Advertisement

Yasmime Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon have also been cast as series regulars on the show.

Lachey's casting makes her the first female lead of a series in the NCIS franchise. The actress will play Jane Tennant, the first woman to become the special agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor.

Al-Bustami will portray Lucy, a confident and eager junior member of Tennant's (Lachey) NCIS team, while Antoon will play Ernie, the NCIS cyber intelligence specialist.

NCIS: Hawai'i is created by NCIS: New Orleans showrunner Chris Silber, who will executive produce the show with fellow New Orleans executive producer Jan Nash and Matt Bosack. Larry Teng will direct and executive produce the pilot.

Lachey has appeared as an actress on CSI: NY, Hawaii Five-0 and BH 90210. She has a recurring role on the Fox series Call Me Kat.

Al-Bustami is known for playing Monique on The Originals, while Antoon portrayed Dr. Ken Brickman on Claws.