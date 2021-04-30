April 30 (UPI) -- Finn Wittrock has joined the cast of HBO Max's Green Lantern series.

The 36-year-old actor will play Guy Gardner, a version of the DC Comics character Green Lantern, in the upcoming series, according to Deadline.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Wittrock's casting. Wittrock's Gardner is described as "a hulking mass of masculinity, and, as rendered in the comics, an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism. And yet, Guy is somehow likable."

The new series reimagines Green Lantern in "a story spanning decades and galaxies." It begins on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and moves to 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner and half-alien Bree Jarta.

"They'll be joined by a multitude of other Lanterns -- from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes," an official description reads.

Sources said casting for Scott is expected to be announced shortly.

Greg Berlanti co-wrote the series with Marc Guggenheim and Seth Grahame-Smith. Berlanti co-wrote and produced the 2011 film Green Lantern starring Ryan Reynolds and is also known for his work on Arrow and The Flash.

Grahame-Smith will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Berlanti, Guggenheim, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and David Katzenberg.

Wittrock has appeared in several Ryan Murphy series, including American Horror Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Ratched.